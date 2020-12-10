ASUU Denies Agreeing To Call Off Strike On December 9

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has denied ever agreeing to call off its strike action on December 9 as claimed by the Federal Government.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had said that ASUU made the agreement at a meeting with the FG on November 27.

Reacting to the statement, ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, said that no representative of the union has the right to finalize issues on the strike especially at meetings with the FG.

He said, “The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been inundated with enquiries on why the ongoing strike action has not been suspended.

“This was sequel to the widely reported claims by some government agents that all the demands of ASUU have been met and that the union agreed to suspend the strike action today, 9th December 2020. Nothing can be farther from the truth!

“The ASUU leadership did not reach any understanding with the government to suspend the strike on 9th December 2020 and there is nothing in the government offer of 27th November 2020 to suggest that conclusion as allegedly claimed by the Minister of Labour and Employment.

“The leadership of ASUU has consistently stated at every meeting with high ranking government officials that the union’s representatives have no mandate to take the final decision on any strike action by the union.

“All the leadership does is to present government offers through its organs, and that we have done faithfully in the current situation.”