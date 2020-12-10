700 Road Projects Currently Ongoing – FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria has revealed that it has over 700 road projects which are currently ongoing across the country.

This was stated by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Ernest Umakhihe, and quoted by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Boade Akinola.

He said, “The Federal Government is committed to completing some iconic projects such as the second Niger Bridge, Bodo-Bonny Road, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway and Obajana-Kabba Road in Kogi State.

“In the same vein, government is also committed to completing the Sukuk bond financed road projects across the six geopolitical zones of the country and maintain scheduled maintenance of 5,000km of roads annually.”