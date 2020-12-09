Wike Reacts To Rumours Of Ortom Defecting To APC

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reacted to rumours that his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, is planning on returning to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Wike who rubbished the rumours said that Ortom can’t be going back to where God brought him out of.

He said that he and the Benue Governor will continue to stand with the PDP regardless of how they are treated in the party.

According to Wike: “One of the reasons I came today is to dispel the rumours that Ortom is going back. We will continue to stand together though we might be denied what is due us and intimidated but it will come to an end.

“Today, in this country, there is total insecurity, and people are saying Governor Ortom is going back to a party where he nearly died.

“No man digs his own grave. God brought him out of the wilderness and some people are saying that he is coming back. Coming back to where?”