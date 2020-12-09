Taraba House Of Assembly Member Kidnapped By Gunmen

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped Barr. Bashir Mohammed, the lawmaker representing Nguroje Constituency in Taraba House of Assembly.

Mohammed was whisked away by the gunmen from his house located behind the SSS office area of Jalingo.

The incident took place at about 1. 30. am Wednesday, December 9.

Shots were fired for 45 minutes by the gunmen who numbered about ten before they kidnapped the lawmaker.

Mohammed was forced into one of the two vehicles they came.

No family member was hurt during the attack.