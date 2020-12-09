Oluwo Of Iwo Calls For Unity Among Yoruba Obas

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has called for unity among the traditional leaders in Yoruba land.

The monarch said that the desire for unity informed his decision to visit some monarchs across the region.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the Oluwo of Iwo said that development in the region can only be brought about through unity.

The statement read in parts, “My ways may be controversial but my interest for Yorubaland is not questionable. Absolute power is an exclusive asset of God. He shares power with no one; reason no one dares Him. He is an unquestionable creation.

“As kings, we are answerable to God and bear His name. But, we are not the real king. We are just his earthly representatives. Only God is King. As His symbols on earth, we are expected to be servants not as God.

“As earthly kings, we must emulate the attribute of serving humanity at all cost and in all circumstances. We should not be rivals to one another. Lack of unity had denied us many goodies. The day we trust in God and place our hope in Him is the day the light of unity will beam.

“The unity of Yoruba tradition institution is the beginning of cohesion in entire Yorubaland. No other union, body or organisation has the influence to take collective stand on issues affecting the land than a united traditional council.”