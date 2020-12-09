Northern Groups To Resist Second Wave Of #EndSARS Protest

The Northern Youths Leaders Forum, NYLF, has threatened to mobilize youths in the region in resistance to the second wave of EndSARS protests.

The group accused those behind the protest of trying to pave way for a military takeover so as to facilitate the disintegration of the country.

This was disclosed by the NYLF chairman, Elliot Afiyo, while addressing newsmen after the National Executive Council meeting of the body in Gombe.

He said, “From the intelligence reports we received from our zonal and state coordinators and also from some of our members in the security circle, the second wave of these protests as planned by their sponsors, should not be allowed to take place in any of the northern states and Abuja.

“We are in possession of credible intelligence reports which shows that, the sponsors of these protests have strategised to bring down completely the already recessed Nigerian economy so as to give way for a military takeover and final disintegration of the country which we considered and truly too, unacceptable.

“To this end, we want to sound a serious warning to the organizers and all their sponsors to discontinue their plans and embrace dialogue or face whatever consequences as a result of the protests. All our zonal and state chapters are fully mobilised and prepared for violent confrontation with the protesters in any part of the North and Abuja.”