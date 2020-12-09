Nigerians Should Focus On Governance Not 2023 Polls – Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has advised Nigerians to focus on governance and stop worrying about the 2023 elections.

Fayemi said this during the public presentation of a book entitled: ‘Nigeria – Democracy Without Development: How to Fix It’.

The governor was represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi.

He said, “Nobody is asking questions; everybody is talking about election, power and succession. But the content of government and purpose of power is not in debate. Yes, the National Assembly is responsible for constitutional amendment but the 36 states must concur.

“I will worry less about form of governance in Nigeria. But talk about the efficiency of the current system. How can we make the current system work better?”