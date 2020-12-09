NCC Orders Telecoms Companies To Halt Sim Card Sale, Registeration

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has ordered the immediate suspension of the sale, registration and activation of new SIM Cards.

The order was given to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) as seen in a statement signed by the commission’s Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde.

According to the directive issued on December 9, 2020, the suspension will create room for an “audit of the Subscriber Registration Database.”

The statement reads in part: “The objective of the audit exercise is to verify and ensure compliance by Mobile Network Operators with the set quality standards and requirements of SIM Card Registration as issued by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the Commission.

“However, where it is absolutely necessary, exemption may be granted in writing by the Commission following approval from the Federal Government.

“MNOs are to please note that non-compliance with this directive will be met with strict sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license.

“As the Minister has earlier directed in January, 2020, all citizens are urged to immediately secure Digital Identification from the National Identity Management Commission and submit it to the Network Operators.”

According to the commission, the suspension will last “until the audit exercise is concluded, and Government has conveyed the new direction.”