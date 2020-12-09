NANS President Speaks On Fayemi Facilitating His Emergence

Sunday Ashefon has attributed his emergence as the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, to God.
Speaking in an online chat with The PUNCH, Ashefon refuted claims that his emergence was facilitated by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.
“I have not set my eyes on Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State. No politician sponsored me. I consolidated on my mandate and I was not sponsored by anybody. The students accepted my candidacy and the students gave me their mandates,” Asefon noted.
Reacting to the criticisms from Nigerians who say he’s too old for the role, the NANS President said that anyone can contest for the position so long they are youths like him.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.