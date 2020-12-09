NANS President Speaks On Fayemi Facilitating His Emergence

Sunday Ashefon has attributed his emergence as the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, to God.

Speaking in an online chat with The PUNCH, Ashefon refuted claims that his emergence was facilitated by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

“I have not set my eyes on Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State. No politician sponsored me. I consolidated on my mandate and I was not sponsored by anybody. The students accepted my candidacy and the students gave me their mandates,” Asefon noted.

Reacting to the criticisms from Nigerians who say he’s too old for the role, the NANS President said that anyone can contest for the position so long they are youths like him.