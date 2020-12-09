Mahmood Yakubu Sworn In As INEC Chairman, Hails Improved Elections

Professor Mahmood Yakubu has been sworn-in for a second term as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Mahmood was sworn-in by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja today.

“We have clearly demonstrated in recent elections that elections are getting better and better and elections will continue to get better and better,” the INEC chairman said at the ceremony.

“It is a big responsibility. It is history. No Nigerian has been so privileged to serve as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission twice,” the professor of Political History and International Studies, added.

“And it is a responsibility I am going to discharge consistent with the oath of office I took.”

Mahmood who is the former Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) was last week confirmed by the Senate.