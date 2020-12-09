Lampard Hails Gilmour, Says He Will Be A Chelsea Player

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hailed Billy Gilmour for his performance in the UEFA Champions League and against Krasnodar at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Lampard who found the youngster impressive promised that he would ensure he becomes a full time Chelsea player.

Lampard to the club’s website: “I thought Billy was outstanding. The way he played today and how he trains, I see him growing with us. He’s going to be a Chelsea player so it’s just about making sure the pathway is right for him.

“He made that pathway right last season and then got injured at the wrong time but playing like he did today, he’s got a lot to offer us.”

The game ended 1-1 with Canella opening scoring in the 24th minutes before Jorginho equalized four minutes later.