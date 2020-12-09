Katsina: SERAP Threatens Gov Masari Over School Whatsapp Group Ban

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has threatened legal action against Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State.

This is in reaction to a ban placed on school Whatsapp groups and social media by the state government.

SERAP urged Masari to reverse the ban which it described as an illegal and unconstitutional action.

A statement reads: “We urge Katsina state governor Aminu Masari to immediately reverse the ban on School WhatsApp groups and use of social media in schools and to respect freedom of expression.

“We’ll take legal action if this illegal and unconstitutional action is not immediately reversed.

“This ban will have a significantly disproportionate impact on the fundamental rights of everyone in the state, including the rights to education, freedom of expression and access to information.

“The ban has the character of collective punishment. It’s patently contrary to the Nigerian Constitution, 1999 [as amended] and the country’s obligations including under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

“The ban also fails to meet the standards required under constitutional and international human rights law to limit freedom of expression.

“The ban will disrupt the free exchange of ideas in schools and individuals’ ability to connect with one another on matters of shared concern.

“We call on the Katsina state authorities to guarantee freedom of expression in schools and to encourage an open and transparent dialogue.

“The state has reportedly ordered its schools and civil servants to stop using WhatsApp for information dissemination.

“The state Ministry of Education reportedly ordered principals of government schools to abolish all existing Whatsapp groups in their respective schools.

“Government workers have also reportedly been asked to avoid the use of the social media platforms.”