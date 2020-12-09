Juventus striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he never considered Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, as a rival.

Speaking after his side defeated Barcelona 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League, Ronaldo said that the press is behind the impression of a rivalry between.

Ronaldo who scored two goals on the night expressed respect for Messi whom he used to play against during his days at Barcelona.

“I have always had a very cordial relationship with him,” the Juve star told Movistar.

“I shared 12, 13 or 14 years of award ceremonies with him. I never saw him as a rival.

“He always tries to do what is best for his team and me too. I always got along very well with him.

“But we know that in football, for the press, for the show, a rivalry is sought, but I have always gotten along well with him. I see him as always.”

He acknowledged that the Spanish side is currently going through a difficult period.

“Barcelona are going through a difficult time, but it is still Barcelona,” Ronaldo said.