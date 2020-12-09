I’m Progressive, Obasanjo’s Not, Says Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has said that he’s a progressive while ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo is not.

Adams was arrested by the police during the administration of Obasanjo on allegations of fomenting trouble in some states.

Both men recently met at the residence of a leader of the Yoruba group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

According to Obasanjo, their meeting was accidental and not in any way a reconciliation move.

He said that reconciliation can only happen if Adams comes to his house. He also said that Adams’ past ways negated his principles and standard.

Reacting to the statement, Adams who spoke at a press conference said, “I don’t know what baba Obasanjo meant by my way of life. I agree with him that we don’t have the same character because he’s not a progressive. I have never at anytime requested to meet Obasanjo. I initially I didn’t want to attend the meeting when Chief Ayo Adebanjo told me. But I decided to honour the invitation because Chief Adebanjo is one the Yoruba elders I respect.

“If Obasanjo is not given a say in any government, he will be an enemy of that government. Can you name any progressive group that Obasanjo belongs to?

“At the meeting on Wednesday at Chief Adebanjo’s house, we discussed about the 2023 general elections. He said in his statement that whoever feels he needs a reconciliatory meeting with him should come to his residence in Abeokuta. I don’t have the need for any reconciliatory meeting with him. I cannot even go to his house.”