I Was Disgusted By CNN Coverage Of #EndSARS Protest – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he was disgusted by a report on the EndSARS protests done by Cable News Network, CNN.

Buhari said this during a meeting with state governors at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday, December 8.

The news platform had run an exclusive interview which alleged that Nigerian soldiers opened fire on the protesters who converged at the Lekki toll gate.

According to the president, CNN failed to give coverage of the attacks perpetrated by hoodlums against authorities.

According to his aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari said, “I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened. (They said we are all at fault. We don’t have the sympathy of anyone. We are on our own).”