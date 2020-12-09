Hilliard Etta Kicks Against APC NEC Suspension

The past National Vice Chairman (APC South-South), Hilliard Etta has rejected his expulsion from the All Progressives Congress, APC, by the National Executive Committee.

Etta described his suspension which was ordered at a NEC meeting in Abuja on Tuesday as effort in futility.

“I am already in Court. The lawyers amongst them should have told them that they can’t make that pronouncement since I am in Court.

“Their action is a nullity because it isn’t even the NEC of the party that met.

“Their so-called acting national secretary has no power to convene NEC. Without prejudice to my pending matter in court, I wish to state that you cannot build something on nothing, unless the court rules otherwise, even the NEC meeting of June 25, was illegal as such all decisions taken since them were built on illegalities,” Eta said.