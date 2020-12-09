Federal Government Reveals When ASUU Agreed To Call Off Strike

The Federal Government has claimed that the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, had agreed to call of its strike action on December 9.

This was stated by the Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige who said the union reached the agreement at their last meeting on November 27.

Ngige said that the ASUU president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has failed to deliver on the promise made to the government.

He said, “The truth of the matter is that a ‘gentleman agreement’ was reached at the last meeting in which ASUU agreed to call off the strike before December 9, 2020.

“And the minister, in turn, agreed that once the strike is called off, he would get a presidential waiver for ASUU to be paid the remainder of their salaries on or before December 9,” Ngige said

He added that, “the N40b Earned Academic Allowances have also been processed just as the N30bn revitalisation funds, bringing it to N70bn. Likewise, the visitation panels for the universities have been approved by the President but the panel cannot perform its responsibilities until the shut universities are re-opened.”