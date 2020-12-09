EndSARS: We’ll Use Maximum Force Against Violent Protest – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Adamu Mohammed has said that the police will use maximum force to stop any violent protest in the country.

According to him, the last EndSARS protests caused economic losses and social disorder, and such will never be tolerated again in Nigeria.

He IGP said this when he visited the Enugu State Police Command to assess the damages suffered as a result of the last EndSARS protests.

He said, ”The violent protest has led to economic losses and social disorder. That is why we said that from the experience of the #EndSARS protest, never again in the history of this nation shall we allow such protest to take place. Never.

“Anybody that wishes to come out or a group of people that wish to come out and protest peacefully, they are free to do that and they will be protected but if you have the mind of coming out to protest violently, we are going to use maximum force to take you out. The law allows us to do that. The law gives us the power to do that.

“If you look at your constitution, section 33, it gives you power to take certain action by the use of the instrument you are given, the use of fire arms.”