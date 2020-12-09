Davido Announces Death Of Personal Bodyguard, Tijani Olamilekan

Singer Davido has taken to social media to mourn the passing of his personal bodyguard, Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan.

Tijani who is fondly called TJ died on December 8 after suffering illness for a while.

Mourning hi passing, Davido said that TJ was always there for him and always condoned whatever he did.

He shared on Instagram: “Please tell me I am dreaming … my Tj gone? What imma do without you uncle Tj ehn … 11 years you did all for me .. put me before you at all times .. all the times I wouldn’t wanna wake up for a show or flight you’d carry me like a baby in the car … no matter what I did right or wrong you were there for me … to allow me spend money sometimes nah problem .. every time ‘david don’t worry I’ll use my card ‘ .. you were such a big person with a baby heart … everyone loved you .. i wanna wake up late for a show so you’d come and carry me again … I don’t even know what I’m typing man … RIP UNCLE TIJANI … tired of being “STRONG”