China Company Gives Update On Lagos-Ibadan Railway

The China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC, has given an update on the Lagos-Ibadan railway.
The company said that the testing which was done on the train shows that it spent 2 hours 40 minutes when it traveled from Ibadan to Lagos.
CCECC said that the duration will reduce when finally work is done concerning the railway line.
A statement reads: “We’ve been waiting for this moment! At 8:00 a.m. on December 7, 2020, the mainline of the Lagos-Ibadan railway, the first double-track standard gauge modern railway in West Africa, commenced trial operations with passengers. On the same day, the acceptance process started on the mainline of the railway.
“The train departed from the Ibadan station in accordance with the scheduled railway operating plan, the trip lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes, ran 156 kilometers, and arrived at Lagos station at 10:40 a.m. The train departed from Lagos station at 16:00 and arrived at Ibadan station at 18:40, successfully completing the first test run with passengers.
“The trial operation was conducted by a China-made Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU), which runs two times a day and opens three stations at the early stage. The train has a standard capacity of 588 passengers, with a limited passenger density of no more than 3/5, in accordance with the Nigerian government’s pandemic prevention and control requirements. At present, the train runs 2 hours and 40 minutes, and the running time between Lagos and Ibadan will be shortened to 2 hours after the official opening.
“The project is now being pushing ahead with the construction of the rest work, and all the personnel are working around-the-clock with high morale towards its official operation in 2021.”
Reacting to the development, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration said that it will continue to pursue this key vision of building a modern, safe and reliable national railway network for
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.