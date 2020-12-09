China Company Gives Update On Lagos-Ibadan Railway

The China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC, has given an update on the Lagos-Ibadan railway.

The company said that the testing which was done on the train shows that it spent 2 hours 40 minutes when it traveled from Ibadan to Lagos.

CCECC said that the duration will reduce when finally work is done concerning the railway line.

A statement reads: “We’ve been waiting for this moment! At 8:00 a.m. on December 7, 2020, the mainline of the Lagos-Ibadan railway, the first double-track standard gauge modern railway in West Africa, commenced trial operations with passengers. On the same day, the acceptance process started on the mainline of the railway.

“The train departed from the Ibadan station in accordance with the scheduled railway operating plan, the trip lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes, ran 156 kilometers, and arrived at Lagos station at 10:40 a.m. The train departed from Lagos station at 16:00 and arrived at Ibadan station at 18:40, successfully completing the first test run with passengers.

“The trial operation was conducted by a China-made Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU), which runs two times a day and opens three stations at the early stage. The train has a standard capacity of 588 passengers, with a limited passenger density of no more than 3/5, in accordance with the Nigerian government’s pandemic prevention and control requirements. At present, the train runs 2 hours and 40 minutes, and the running time between Lagos and Ibadan will be shortened to 2 hours after the official opening.