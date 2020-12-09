BREAKING: National Assembly Lacks Power To Summon Buhari – Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, has said that the National Assembly doesn’t have the constitutional right to summon President Muhammadu Buhari.
Recall that a resolution passed by the house had invited the president to address lawmakers on the state of insecurity in the country.
Buhari himself also agreed to appear before the joint session of NASS on which will hold on Thursday.
However, Malami through a statement issued on Wednesday said that the ”National Assembly has no constitutional power to envisage or contemplate a situation where the president would be summoned by the national assembly on operational use of the armed forces”.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.