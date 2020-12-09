Barcelona Vs Juventus: Ronaldo Motivated To Face Messi – Pirlo

Juventus manager, Andrea Pirlo has said that Cristiano Ronaldo was motivated to face his rival Lionel Messi in the clash against Barcelona on Tuesday.

The Champions League clash saw Ronaldo score a brace against Barcelona whom he used to play against in a Real Madrid shirt.

Despite Ronaldo playing down a rivalry between him and Messi, Pirlo affirmed that the rivalry inspired Ronaldo’s game on the night.

He said, “Ronaldo was very motivated to put in a good performance here against his eternal rival, so when you’re that motivated, it becomes simple.

“There are many games in a season and it’s easier to get fired up for fixtures like this, but we mustn’t lose sight of the real target, which is Serie A, so we have to be this concentrated and committed there too.”

Pirlo then expressed delight at the success of the tactics he deployed against Barcelona.

“It was important for our journey that we pick up where we left off in the derby. When you start with that focus, concentration and determination, then the quality emerges,” said Pirlo, whose Juve are fourth in Serie A.

“We had prepared the match to create superiority in midfield with three against their two, the midfielders like McKennie able to push up, as we knew they had difficulty stopping them pushing up through the middle.

“The tactical plan worked and then the players did really well to make the most of the scoring opportunities.”