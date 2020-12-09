Arsene Wenger Warns PSG About Signing Lionel Messi

Former Arsenal manager, Arene Wenger has advised French Ligue 1 side, Paris St Germain, PSG, against signing Lionel Messi.

Talks of a deal for Messi was heightened when the club’s forward Neymar stated that he would love to play with his former Barcelona teammate again.

Messi who tried to leave Camp Nou in the summer is expected to do so next summer when his deal with Barcelona expires.

Asides from PSG, the 33-year-old Argentine is also heavily linked with Manchester City where he could reunite with former manager Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola.

“Lionel Messi is one of the two best players in the world. Those who will replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi are already at PSG,” Wenger told Europe 1.

“After that, it’s a question of balance in the club, a technical balance and a financial balance.

“Can you keep the balance at PSG by bringing in players like Messi? I’m not sure.”