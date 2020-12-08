Winners Chapel Wins Back Ghanaian Hq After 16 Years Of Court Battle

Winners Chapel has won back the ownership of its headquarters in Accra Ghana, after 16 Years of court battle.

The Ghanaian Appeal Court returned the building and all its appurtenances to Bishop David Oyedepo in a recent judgment.

And the rebellious bishop, George Adjemon who hijacked the property and also the church name, was also ordered to render account to his former employers, according to a report by Church Gist.

“According to the Judgment delivered on 30th November 2020, all properties in possession of Winners’ Chapel, (led by Bishop Adjeman) Ghana to be returned to the Church (Oyedepo led Winners Chapel International-WCI)

“WCI is also to have exclusive use of the name of Winners Chapel.

“Additionally, the Registrar General is to delete Adjeman’s name from the Register of Companies while Adjeman is to account to WCI for the use of any of its properties from 2004 to date and pay any amounts due WCI with interest. To God be all the Glory.

The retrieved property is located at 16 Otublohum Road, Industrial Area, East Legon, Accra.

The case was conducted by Thaddeus Sory and Pst Nii Amassah Kotey who died on to glory a few days before judgment was given.

The High Court had given judgement in favour of Bishop George Adjeman led group in 2017.

The court, presided over by Mr Justice K.A. Ofori-Atta, held that WCI, headed by Bishop David Oyedepo, was not duly registered in Ghana, as prescribed by the Companies Act, 1963 (Act 179) and, and therefore, it had no legal basis to operate a church or any other business in Ghana.

The court concluded, “that all the acts purported to have been done by the plaintiff in breach of sections 27, 196 and 197 are illegal and invalid.”

It, however, held that WCG, headed by Bishop George Adjeman, had been registered in accordance with the law and, therefore, had the legal backing to operate.

Winners Chapel however believed that the battle is not over yet, as it expects Bishop Adjeman to appeal the case to the Supreme Court of Ghana. (PM News)