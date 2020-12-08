Umahi Attends His First APC NEC Meeting In Abuja

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has attended his first National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recall that the governor decamped to the party after dumping the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He had tabled the injustice of the PDP against the Southeast region as his reason for dumping the party.

Confirming Umahi’s presence at the NEC meeting, presidential aide Bashir Ahmad tweeted: “Great to see this important new member of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC), H.E. Gov. David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State, attending his first Party’s activity.”

Also physically present at the meeting is the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.