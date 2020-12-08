UK Begins Vaccination For COVID-19, Boris Johnson Confirms

The vaccination against COVID-19 has on Tuesday commenced in the United Kingdom, the Prime Miniter Boris Johnson confirms.
“Today the first vaccinations in the UK against COVID-19 begin”, Johnson tweeted.
The UK is the first to be granted access to the vaccine produced by United States pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech.
A 90-year-old woman, Margaret Keenan, is the first to receive the vaccine.
Keenan who turns 91 next week said that the vaccine is the “best early birthday present”.
According to her: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year.”
“I can’t thank May and the NHS staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it – if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too.”
