UK Begins Vaccination For COVID-19, Boris Johnson Confirms

The vaccination against COVID-19 has on Tuesday commenced in the United Kingdom, the Prime Miniter Boris Johnson confirms.

“Today the first vaccinations in the UK against COVID-19 begin”, Johnson tweeted.

The UK is the first to be granted access to the vaccine produced by United States pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech.

A 90-year-old woman, Margaret Keenan, is the first to receive the vaccine.

Keenan who turns 91 next week said that the vaccine is the “best early birthday present”.

According to her: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year.”