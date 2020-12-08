Train Your Sons Against Domestic Violence – Akeredolu To Parents

Betty Akeredolu, the First Lady of Ondo State, has advised mothers to raise their sons to grow up into men who don’t practice domestic violence.
According to her, wife-beating should not be condoned by people with a sense of decency.
Her words come just hours after Channels TV reporter, Pius Angbo, reconciled with his wife who had called him out over domestic violence.
Akeredolu said: “ON BENUE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE GONE VIRAL: Nigerian Mothers, it is your responsibility to raise your sons to respect womanhood. Counsel them not to turn somebody’s daughter a punching bag. Wife beating no matter the circumstance is UNACCEPTABLE! IT IS A NO-NO FOR ME AND PEOPLE WITH A SENSE OF DECENCY!
“REAL MEN DON’T BEAT THEIR WIVES!!!
“WOMEN ARE NOT REHABILITATION FOR BADLY RAISED MEN. REAL MEN DON’T BEAT THEIR WIVES. MOTHERS DO YOUR JOB FROM INFANCY!!!”
