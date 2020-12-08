Tinubu Condemns Killing Of Nasarawa State APC Chairman

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has condemned the killing of Philip Shekwo, the Nasarawa State chairman of the party.

Shekwo was found dead hours after unknown gunmen kidnapped him from his residence on on November 21, 2020.

Reacting to the news, Tinubu described it as “a callous, wicked and dastardly act.”

In a statement issued on Twitter, Tinubu said that Shekwo “did not deserve to die the way he did. Indeed, no one deserves to be so killed in such a gruesome manner.

“I commiserate with Governor Abdullahi and the government of Nasarawa State. I hope and pray that security agents will get to the bottom of this horrid killing and bring the perpetrators to book.

“My hearts also go out to the family of the deceased, the immediate-past governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura, and the teeming APC members in the state.

“I pray that Almighty Allah comfort them all. In particular, I pray that Allah stand by the wife and children, and indeed by all those left behind by the deceased. May the soul of Mr. Shekwo rest in the bosom of the Lord.,” Tinubu said.