There’s A Lot Of Tension At Barcelona Under Koeman – Coutinho

Barcelona forward, Philippe Coutinho has said that there is tension at the club under the management of Ronald Koeman.

He said this ahead of the club’s Tuesday clash with Juventus in the Champions League.

Coutinho who returned to the club from a loan spell at Bayern Munich said that a display of patience will help rescue the club from its current position.

He told Marca: “The coach has changed, the players, it’s all part of the process of renewal, we have to be patient and we have to make everything work in the best way possible.

“I know the performance hasn’t been what’s expected, being Barcelona there’s a lot of tension, what I can say is that I’ve worked mentally to be good.

“Even more so coming from a defeat, you’re more hungry to get back onto the pitch and show our strength.”