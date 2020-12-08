Suspect Pleads Guilty In Court For Slapping Police Officer

A suspect who was accused of slapping a police officer on the 6th of December has pleaded guilty after he was charged to court.
His case has been adjourned till the 20th of January 2021 while he has been remanded till the adjourned date.
The man who had caused an accident along Governor’s Road, Ikeja was arrested for slapping a Police officer twice and threatening the entire team deployed to the scene when the accident occurred.
He was arrested and immediately handed over to Alausa Police Station for necessary action.
