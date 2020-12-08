Pogba Is Not Happy At Manchester United – Agent, Mino Raiola

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is unhappy at the club and would want to leave, his agent Mino Raiola has said.

The 27-year-old France international has struggled to establish himself under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

His position in the squad has been eclipsed by the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

He’s, however, needed by Real Madrid which has made different bid to land the World Cup winner.

“Paul’s unhappy at Manchester United, he can’t express himself any more as he would like to and as we expect of him,” Raiola told Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

“He has to change teams, he needs a change of scene. His contract is up in a year-and-a-half, in the summer of 2022, but I think the best solution for all sides is a transfer in the next window.”

“The club… knows it risks losing him for nothing, as at the moment the player has no intention of extending his contract,” Raiola said.

“If anyone doesn’t understand, they don’t understand anything about football.”

“He is in a situation with his club where he cannot be happy, neither with his playing time, nor with his positioning,” France coach Didier Deschamps said last month.