PDP Leadership Now Senile, Engaging In Beer Parlour Rant ― APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has slammed the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for urging the electoral body, INEC, to declare the seats of decampees vacant.

This is contained in a statement issued by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) had initially dismissed an incomprehensible statement credited to a spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as fake until further checks confirmed its authenticity.

“In its latest beer palour rant, the PDP has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister APC and declare vacant the seats of all APC lawmakers. If the PDP assumes this as its standard of opposition politics, then our democracy is in danger. It is now clear that the PDP’s disillusion following their rejection by Nigerians in the 2011 and 2019 general elections has degenerated into senility”, Nabena said.

Nabena said that the PDP is currently facing a serious crisis because of its rudderless leadership.

“However, it will seem that the PDP crisis has been grossly underplayed. How does one explain the public rebuke by the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki to the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus to steer clear of the party’s reconciliation efforts?

“With the PDP as the supposed ‘main opposition’ lacking the capacity to provide rigorous and intelligent interrogation of the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration, we reiterate our frustration that the PDP is pushing Nigeria into a one-party state which the APC does not subscribe to. In place of the failed PDP, we repeat our call to other opposition parties to seize the opportunity and play the true role of opposition which our democracy and governance needs to flourish.

“Finally, it is commendable that the PDP has taken a keen interest in the APC’s internal party processes, particularly the virtual APC National Executive Committee (NEC) held on Tuesday. However, it is our sincere hope that the PDP learns a thing or two on proper party management, progressive politics and internal democracy. The PDP can start by paying its staff salaries”, the APC statement added.