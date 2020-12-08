Ondo Police Command Warns Against Another #EndSARS Protest

The Ondo State Police Command has warned that it will not tolerate another EndSARS protest in the state.

The spokesperson for the command, Leo-Tee Ikoro, said that measures have been put in place to prevent a repeat of what was experienced the last time.

He said, “Why should there be another EndSARS protest? SARS has been disbanded and ended, there is no reason anymore for anyone to be calling for an end to SARS.

“All the SARS officers have been transferred, some of them are still undergoing treatment, so what is the name they are going to give to this one? Except they are miscreants who want to use this period of the year to foment problems.

“People are free to protest, but they are required to write the police for cover, and we will not allow any kind of thing that will see the destruction of property.

“Anyone who tries it should be prepared to find himself in a detention camp, and may lose some parts of his body.

“Because the law says if you see somebody trying to destroy a property and you ask him to leave there and he refuses, then you will need to use force to get him out of there.”