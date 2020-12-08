Northern Elders Forum Didn’t Visit Rivers Because Of Us – Northern Community

The NEF President, Ango Abdullahi had led a delegate to visit Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. It was reported that the meeting was for the protection of the northern community in the state.

However, the leader of the Northern Community in the state, Musa Saido, said that the meeting doesn’t affect them in any form.

“Personally, I was not aware of the visit. And they said the visit if for End SARS victims. I was the one who communicated with security agencies when the End SARS protest turned violent and all those who killed, I buried them at Trailer Park.

“What we are saying is that my organization and I, are not aware of that visit. And as for the Northern Elders Forum that visited the Governor and to them the Governor is doing good to their pockets, no problem.

“When did the Governor take care of Northerners in the State. He has refused to see me for six years. So, if they say they are thanking him, maybe money may have changed hands.

“Arewa Initiative for Peaceful Coexistence for which I am the president is distancing ourselves from that visit and those who followed NEF are on their own,” Alhaji Saido said.