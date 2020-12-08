Nigeria’s Population Now An Estimated 206 Million – NPC

The National Population Commission, NPC, has said that an estimated 206 million people are living in Nigeria.

The latest result shows that Nigeria’s population grew by 8 million from the 198 million the commission issued in 2018.

This was disclosed by the NPC chairman, Nasir Kwarra, during the commencement of the 11th phase of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in Abuja.

Kwarra said: “In the absence of an actual census, we formally do projections and we have all along been doing our projections and we estimate that as of 2020, the estimated population of Nigeria is 206 million”.

“Planning for the census is anchored on the EAD as the basis for estimating both the human and material resources required for the census. In essence, the success of a credible and accurate census depends very much on the quality and reliability of the EAD.”