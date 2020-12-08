Nigerian Govt Rejects US Listing On Religious Rights Violation

The Nigerian Government has rejected the US list which placed the country among those guilty of “egregious violations of religious freedom.”

In 2019, Nigeria was added to the list of Countries of Particular Concern, CPC, as indicted by the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

Nigeria has against made the list as seen in a statement issued by the U.S. Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo.

“The United States is designating Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, the DPRK, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as Countries of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, as amended, for engaging in or tolerating “systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom,” the statement read.

Reacting to the list, Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said that it is as a result of disagreement by both nations on the causes of the violence in the country.

”Nigeria does not engage in religious freedom violation, neither does it have a policy of religious persecution. Victims of insecurity and terrorism in the country are adherents of Christianity, Islam and other religions,” the minister said.