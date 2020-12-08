Nigerian Embassy In German Sack Guard Over Sex-for-passport Scandal

The Nigerian Embassy in Germany has sacked its security guard, Martins Oni, on allegations of sexual abuse.

Oni was sacked following a video that surfaced showing him half-naked in a hotel room bargaining for sex with an unidentified person.

An investigation was immediately ordered by the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar, after Oni was accused of demanding sex from those who request passport renewal.

An update on the issue sees the embassy revealing that the security guard has been sacked.

A statement reads in part: “The Investigation Committee interviewed Mr Oni and other witnesses as part of a thorough examination of these very serious charges.

“It concluded that Mr Oni was culpable and in violation of all the relevant codes.

“As a result, Mr. Martins Adedeji Oni’s contract with the Embassy as a Local Staff has been terminated.”