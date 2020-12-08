She said, ”Stop pushing the narrative that women need this marriage thing more. It’s not a big deal. And I hate the fact we’ve been brainwashed over time. Marriage isn’t/should not be a priority, It is not a do/die affair!”

“There’s so much more to this life than 2 rings and 2 adults. I beg you! If it isn’t working, leave. The lame-ass mentality needs to stop

Tacha continued; “stop attaching too much importance to it”.