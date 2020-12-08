Home » Juventus Vs Barcelona: Messi Has Psychology Problem – Pirlo

Juventus Vs Barcelona: Messi Has Psychology Problem – Pirlo

By - 3 hours on December 08, 2020
Lionel Messi (Photo: Getty Images)

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has said that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has psychology problem.

He said this ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash between both sides this Tuesday.

Pirlo attributed the problem to the Argentine’s failed decision to leave the club last summer.

“[Messi] is at a special moment in his life, not in his career, because he had a problem this summer,” Pirlo is quoted by Marca as saying in a press conference on Monday.

“[It’s about] whether he would stay at Barcelona or not.

“But during games he has always shown his value. More than a football [issue], he probably has a psychological problem, but I don’t want to go into it, as it has nothing to do with us.”

