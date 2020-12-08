I’ve Settled The Issues I Had With Olamide – Temmie Ovwasa

Singer Temmie Ovwasa has revealed that she has settled the issues she had with her record label boss, rapper Olamide.

Ovwasa had taken to social media to drag the rapper whom she claimed has been preventing her career from growing.

According to her, Olamide has been preventing her from releasing songs and also attending shows.

She has now revealed that the issues have been trashed out after a meeting with the rapper.

She said, “I had a meeting with @Olamide and all issues have been resolved. Still Family, Always.”

Ovwasa is signed to YBNL Records which has produced great acts like Lil Kesh, Zlatan Ibile, Viktoh etc.