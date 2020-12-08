I’m Not Interested In Becoming APC Chairman Again – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, has said that he would turn down the post of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, if offered again.

Oshiomhole was suspended from the party a court in Abuja on March 5 just a month after his party at state level suspended him.

The national working committee which he led was suspended on June 5 and replaced by a caretaker committee chaired by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

In a statement issued on Monday, Oshiomhole who is a former governor of Edo State said that he’s no longer interested in the position regardless of whatever development may occur.

“I instructed my lawyers to withdraw the suits challenging my purported suspension from office by the proxies of those bent on removing me as chairman.

“It is, therefore, the height of mischief to insinuate, as it is being done in some quarters, that I would publicly accept the decision and later surreptitiously seek to contest it in court.

“That chapter of my political life is closed. Even if another NEC decision or a court order reverses the dissolution, with utmost humility, I will decline to return as APC chairman,” the statement read in part.