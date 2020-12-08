I Left Alaafin Of Oyo Before Rumoured Affair With KWAM 1 – Badirat

Badirat Adeyemi has said that she left the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, before a rumoured affair with singer KWAM 1.

Adeyemi said this in a question and answer session she had with her fans on social media.

When a fan asked her, she said: “I left before the rumour.”

Recall that she denied having an affair with KWAM 1. The singer also issued a statement to rubbish the rumour as false.

“Ordinarily, one would have waved off this allegation as one coming from the warped mind of one possibly numbed by high COVID-19 fever,” the Fuji musician had written.

“Let me state that these are lies concocted from the pit of hell by those whose aim is to drag to the mud, the name of K1 De Ultimate and ultimately that of the most revered kingdom in Yoruba land.

“These agents of Lucifer have continued in their warped delusions to see K1 go to the ground just for being conferred with the title of Mayegun of Yoruba land.

“The Alaafin’s crime is the conferment of the honour, hence the grim plot to drag him down also. Moreover, the highly respected Monarch and his Olori have both debunked the story as unfounded.”