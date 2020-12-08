Flavour Opens Up On Kiss, Relationship With Chidimma

Singer Flavour N’abania has opened up on the relationship between him and fellow singer Chidimma.
Rumours of an affair between them was heavily a few years ago after they shared a kiss on set.
Pictures of both of them together also surfaced to buttress the rumour.
However, Flavour who spoke to BBC Igbo failed to confirm if they are actually in relationship or just a cordial one.
“My connection to Chidimma is terrible. We kissed on TV, and it was awesome because the music we played at the time was love music.
“Kissing is like acting to show what we’re reading is awesome.
“It’s like when someone dies in a movie. The person didn’t really die because you’ll see him in another movie,” Flavour said.
