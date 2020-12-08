EndSARS: Protest Is An Inalienable Right – Melaye Tells Buhari

Former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has reminded President Muhammadu Buhari that protest is “an inalienable right.”

This was after Buhari warned that any act of hooliganism hiding behind lawful and peaceful protests will be dealt with decisively.

Buhari who spoke in Abuja said that the government’s decision against such will be to ensure peace and stability in the country.

He stated this amid the second wave of EndSARS protests scheduled to commence today, December 7, 2020.

Reacting to the president’s threats to Endsars protesters, Melaye said that “though force can protect in emergency, only justice, fairness, consideration and cooperation can finally lead men to the dawn of eternal peace. Protest is an inalienable right.”