Buhari Loves Me, I Also Love Him – Governor Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said that he and President Muhammadu Buhari have love for one another.

Umahi recently joined the president in the All Progressives Congress, APC, after he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He had based his decision on an alleged sidelining of the Southeast by the PDP in terms of zoning of its presidency.

Speaking on Monday in his hometown in Uburu, Umahi spoke of his relationship with the president.

“You can say anything you want to say but the president loves me and I love him also.

“I do not know how this love happened, but you should realise that grace is always upon the house of David,” he said.