BREAKING: APC NEC Extends Tenure Of Caretaker Committee

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the tenure of the caretaker committee by six months.
The decision was taken during a meeting of leaders of the party held today at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.
Physically present at the meeting is the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.
More details later…
