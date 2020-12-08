Ball Possession Is For Philosophers, Mourinho Tells Critics

Tottenham Hotspurs manager Jose Mourinho has slammed the critics of his style of play following his 2-0 win against London rivals Arsenal.

Heung-Min Son opened scoring for the home side before Harry Kane topped it to secure all three points which kept Tottenham at the top of the English Premier League table.

However, the defensive style of play displayed by Mourinho’s team has been facing criticism of late.

Hitting back at the critics, the Portuguese said, “This ball possession story is more for sports philosophers than it’s for me.

“No one has ever seen me say ‘I lost that game but I had more possession’,” Mourinho added.