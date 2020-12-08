Apostle Debrah Osagiede, Spirit And Life Bible Church Founder Is Dead

Mrs. Deb’rah Eunice Gordon Osagiede is dead. She is a Nigerian pastor and the General Overseer of Spirit and Life Bible Church. She is also the President of Godhead Prayer Ministry. A

retired Police Commissioner.

She was pronounced dead Monday 7th December 2020 by the church top ministers. She has been ill for few months but she still preachers and was looking strong. Type of illness that lead to her death is still unknown but until her death she was vibrant and always out spoken saying the truth and preaching the gospel of HE who called her.

Until her death she was the founder of these ministries.

SLFBC YOUTH FELLOWSHIP :. The SLFBC Youth Fellowship is made of all Jesus Lifer Youths

AGOS

A Scholarship support Scheme, initiated by Apostle Deb’rah.

JESUS WOMEN MINISTRY :.

This fellowship is made up of Holy Spirit filled ladies, living holy sanctified.

ORPHANAGE MINISTRY

We own a private Orphanage home today. After over 30 years of weekly contribution.

APOSTLE FOUNDATION :.

A Foundation initiated on behalf of the Founding Bishop to help with the support and empowerment of young growing ministers in the body of Christ and also reach out to social services.

TABITHA SERVICES LTD:.

In the course of her Philanthropic work through organizing the Old Peoples and helping them.

WOMEN IN NEW NIGERIA:.

Women In the New Nigeria & Youth Empowerment Initiative (WINN)

NEW NIGERIA YOUTH:.

The New Nigeria Youth Initiative is a non-governmental organization

May her soul find rest in the Bossom of God. Amen. (Sun News)