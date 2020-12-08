APC Has Fizzled Out Of Political Firmament – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has fizzled out of the political firmament.
This is according to the national spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who described the APC as the tormentor of Nigerians.
He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to deregister the party.
Ologbondiyan shared on his official Twitter handle: “Congratulations Nigerians as the platform of your tormentors in over 5 years, @OfficialAPCNg, has finally fizzled out of political firmament. We invite @inecnigeria to immediately deregister the party and declare all their seats in the parliament vacant.”
