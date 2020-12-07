We Are Considering Offer Tabled By FG – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has said that it is having negotiations on the new offer tabled by the Federal Government.

The government recently pledged N75 billion for the revitalization of Nigeria’s universities.

The Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige also revealed that all withheld salaries of ASUU members will be paid by the government.

Reacting to the news, ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said that his colleagues are deliberating on it.

He said “We have what the government is offering and have transmitted the same to our members nationwide, and we are consulting on what the next line of action will be.

“As for how long the consultation would take, I cannot say, but it may go beyond this week. Whatever we decide on is going to be in the national interest, the interest of our children, the interest of our members and the good of all.”